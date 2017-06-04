Raiders’ Marquette King Trolls LeBron James In Hilarious Twitter Video

Share this:

Marquette King has plenty of jokes.

The Oakland Raiders punter already mercilessly trolled LeBron James after Rihanna defended the superstar following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

King doubled down Sunday when he mocked James’ jump shot in a hilarious video posted to Twitter.

It’s pretty good imitation if you ask us.

James and the Cavaliers will have their work cut out for them in Game 2 on Sunday night at Oracle Arena. Cleveland was thoroughly outclassed in Game 1 as Kevin Durant poured in 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 win.

Personally, we can’t wait to see what other jokes King has in store for the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images