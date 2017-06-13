Ravens’ Jeremy Maclin Can Eat Free Crab Cakes For Life After Agreeing To Join Team

Share this:

Let’s hope Jeremy Maclin never tires of crab cakes.

The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Maclin reportedly chose Baltimore over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s expected to sign a two-year deal Tuesday.

Once he does, Maclin should head straight to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a Baltimore restaurant which last week offered him free crab cakes for life if he joined the local team.

You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! 📋 pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017

Maclin was aware of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood offer and seemingly intends to collect on the promise.

@JimmysSeafood I read what y'all said…I love crab cakes! Lol — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 12, 2017

We are crabs of our word! https://t.co/4TFnR8HLkt — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 12, 2017

The Ravens are hoping Maclin can help fill the void in their passing game Steve Smith’s retirement and Dennis Pitta’s injury-induced release. Maclin will headline a new-look receiving corps which also includes Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

Maclin struggled last season, but if he can meet or exceed his seven-season average of 68 catches, 900-plus yards and six touchdowns while in Baltimore, the Ravens won’t care how many crab cakes he eats.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood probably would be perfectly happy to pay such an effective player in product.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images