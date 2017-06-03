Real Madrid Steamrolls Juventus For 4-1 Win In Champions League Final

Share this:

Tweet







Real Madrid defended its title Saturday.

“Los Blancos” faced a stiff challenge from Juventus at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, but eventually Real Madrid rolled over the challengers en route to a 4-1 triumph, becoming the first side to win two consecutive titles since AC Milan accomplished the feat in 1990 when it was known as the European Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a superb goal in the 20th minute.

hprolic: Ronaldo scores. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Madrid https://t.co/fTZTzDhT6n pic.twitter.com/QQN5wxYmcJ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

But Mario Mandzukic squared the match in the 27th minute with an insane bicycle kick.

monsalvo: Juventus 1-1. Great goal. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Mad… https://t.co/YCT4Kd5WSf pic.twitter.com/UfYIcraUzz — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

Real Madrid was the more aggressive side in the second half and it started to pay off in the 60th minute when Casemiro gave “Los Blancos” the lead.

monsalvo: Real Madrid 2-1. Casemiro. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Ma… https://t.co/LXvwNphWlb pic.twitter.com/jEot4rrZno — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo scored his 600th career goal four minutes later to give Real Madrid a two-goal lead.

monsalvo: Real Madrid 3-1. Ronaldo. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Mad… https://t.co/0J03hnElZQ pic.twitter.com/W4hxztYTqQ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

Juventus tried to press up to cut into the lead but ultimately were unable to crack the stout defense of the defending champions.

Real Madrid put the finishing touches on its victory in the 90th minute. Marcelo had the ball near the goalline and shuffled it to Marco Asensio, who put home the strike from the top of the 18-yard box to give “Los Blancos” a 4-1 victory.

dtexanz: Game Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Madrid https://t.co/6X68gA8oER pic.twitter.com/ctOoh81lCu — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

And Real Madrid changed into its traditional white jerseys for the trophy celebration.

This past year has been kind to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's last 12 months: 2016 Champions League🏆

2016 Euros🏆

2016 Club World Cup🏆

2016 Ballon d'Or🏆

2017 La Liga🏆

2017 Champions League🏆 pic.twitter.com/pl3QcZxhr9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

No side has won three straight titles since Bayern Munich accomplished the feat between 1974-76.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images