Real Madrid Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Final Online

European soccer’s season has come down to this.

Real Madrid and Juventus will meet Saturday at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff in the UEFA Champions League Final. The teams stand on the cusp of glory knowing they’ll reign as kings of the continent should they pass their toughest test.

Juventus is looking to win its first Champions League title since 1996 and third European crown in its history. It also will complete a storied treble with a victory, having already won the Serie A (Italy’s first division) and Coppa Italia (Italy’s Cup) this season.

Real Madrid seeks its record 12th European Cup/Champions League triumph. By beating Juventus, Real Madrid also also can become the first team to successfully defend its Champions League title since the competition adopted its current format in 1992.

The teams met in the 1998 Champions League final, with Real Madrid winning 1-0 to end its 32-year European Cup/Champions League title drought.

The oddsmakers favor Real Madrid, but Juventus prevailed in the clubs’ last meeting, a 3-2 aggregate win in the 2015 Champions League semifinals.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus online.

When: Saturday, June 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images