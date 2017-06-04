Red Bull Global Rallycross Put On Great Show For Fans In New England Debut

Share this:

THOMPSON, CONN. — Red Bull Global Rallycross wanted to put on a good show at its first event in New England, and certainly delivered.

Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Tanner Foust was set to cap off a perfect weekend with a win in the final event on Sunday, but a mistake put him in the barriers, handing victory to Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin.

The lone Canadian driver in Red Bull GRC crossed the finish line ahead of Foust’s VARX teammate, Scott Speed, and Subaru Rally Team USA driver Chris Atkinson.

Arpin and Scott Speed, weren’t far off Foust’s pace throughout the weekend. Speed placed his teammate under especially heavy pressure in the third round of heats Sunday, but the 43-year-old Foust kept him at an arm’s length the entire race.

Atkinson and fellow SRTUSA racer Patrik Sandell similarly looked quick all weekend, though struggled they ran into several issues on Saturday. However, both put together impressive drives in Heat 3 on Sunday, finishing second and third, respectively, to secure spots in the 10-lap main event.

Atkinson’s P3 in the final Sunday was the Aussie’s first podium finish since joining GRC at the tail end of 2016. The result was a bit of a treat for local fans, an overwhelming amount of whom were pulling for SRTUSA all weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool