The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound Friday night in Philadelphia as Boston aims for a four-game sweep of the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Sale owns an 8-2 record, a 2.97 ERA and 126 strikeouts in his first season with the Red Sox.

For what to expect from Sale’s next outing, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.