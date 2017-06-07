Red Sox Bullpen Comes Through In Huge 5-4 Win Over Rival Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night to move within one game of the Bronx Bombers for first place in the American League East standings.

Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz earned his third straight win in a brief five-inning outing, but only allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out seven.

Boston got a lot of help from the bullpen in the win, including Joe Kelly’s exciting strike out against New York’s Aaron Judge.

To hear from Kelly on his matchup with Judge, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

