Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner Discusses David Price, Pride Week In Boston

In the series opener against the Detroit Tigers, the Red Sox will celebrate Boston Pride Week with the fourth annual Pride Night at Fenway Park to encourage inclusiveness for everybody.

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron Friday night on “Red Sox First Pitch” to discuss Boston Pride Week and much more.

Werner also touched on the topic of David Price and the pressure of playing in Boston and believes that the front office and management handled the situation very well.

You can hear Werner’s full interview in the video player above.