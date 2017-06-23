Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner Remembers David Ortiz’s ‘Unbelievable’ Career

Share this:

Tweet







David Ortiz had a legendary career with the Boston Red Sox and Big Papi’s No. 34 will be forever enshrined on the right field facade at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will honor Papi’s historic career in Boston and retire No. 34 Friday night during a ceremony before the Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about Big Papi’s “unbelievable” journey in the major leauges and the Red Sox.

To hear Werner recall Ortiz’s memorable career, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images