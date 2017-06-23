Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Claim Doug Fister Off Waivers From Angels To Add Pitching Depth

Fri, Jun 23, 2017
The Boston Red Sox need arms in the back end of their rotation, and it appears help is on the way.

The Red Sox on Friday claimed veteran right-hander Doug Fister off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, filling an open slot on their 40-man roster.

Fister hasn’t pitched in the majors yet this season, making three starts for the Angels’ Triple-A club before opting to become a free agent Wednesday. The 33-year-old made a career high 32 starts for the Houston Astros last season, though, compiling a 12-13 record with 4.64 ERA.

Fister’s most effective years as a starter came with the Detroit Tigers under current Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. He compiled a 32-20 record during two-plus seasons with Detroit from 2011 to 2013, posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in that span.

The California native followed that up with a strong campaign for the Washington Nationals in 2014 in which he finished eighth in the National League Cy Young Award voting with a 2.41 ERA in 25 starts.

Boston has cycled through fifth starters after losing Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez to injuries, most recently turning to right-hander Hector Velazquez.

