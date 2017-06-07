Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel Chasing MLB History With Incredible 2017 Season

Share this:

Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel is chasing history with his incredible run so far in the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

Kimbrel is almost automatic when he comes out to close a game for Boston. In 2017, Kimbrel is 17/18 in save opportunities and leads all relievers in the MLB in strikeouts per nine innings with 17.89.

The right-hander is now second in MLB history in career K/9 behind New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

For more on Kimbrel, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images