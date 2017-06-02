Red Sox Foundation, Flywheel Team Up To Raise Money For ‘Home Base’ Program

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, the Red Sox Foundation and Flywheel Sports teamed up Thursday to deliver for a good cause.
The Boston health club hosted a 45-minute charity ride to benefit the “Home Base” program, which is dedicated to helping Post-9/11 veterans heal once they’ve returned home, and the sweat-filled day raised $10,000 for the program.
To hear more about the charity program at Flywheel, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.
