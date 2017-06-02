Red Sox Foundation, Flywheel Team Up To Raise Money For ‘Home Base’ Program

Share this:

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, the Red Sox Foundation and Flywheel Sports teamed up Thursday to deliver for a good cause.

The Boston health club hosted a 45-minute charity ride to benefit the “Home Base” program, which is dedicated to helping Post-9/11 veterans heal once they’ve returned home, and the sweat-filled day raised $10,000 for the program.

To hear more about the charity program at Flywheel, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.