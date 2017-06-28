Red Sox Gain Momentum With MLB All-Star Break Just Around The Corner

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox gained sole possession of first place in the American League East after defeating the Minnesota Twins 9-2 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox have gained momentum as the Major League Baseball All-Star Break is just around the corner.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Red Sox third baseman Deven Marrero to talk about Boston’s recent success, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images