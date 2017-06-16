Red Sox Have Big Weekend Ahead With Three-Game Road Series Vs. Astros

Share this:

Despite the sour ending to their four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox still won three our of four contests.

But this weekend presents a whole different challenge for the Sox.

Boston will be in Houston this weekend for a three-game set against the Major League Baseball-leading Houston Astros. You can hear a preview of the series, including the pitching matchups, in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

