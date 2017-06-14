Red Sox Historian Gordon Edes Chats With Robby Scott In Exclusive Interview

Share this:

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Robby Scott has become one of manager John Farrell’s most trusted arms in the Red Sox bullpen in the 2017 season.

Through 26 games in 2017, Scott has a 1.76 ERA and only four walks to his 13 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes sat down with Scott in an exclusive two-part interview about his journey to the big leagues, and you can watch part one in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images