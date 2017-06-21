John Farrell, Red Sox Excited For David Ortiz’s Number Retirement Ceremony

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will retire David Ortiz’s No. 34 in a ceremony celebrating Big Papi’s legacy before Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Ortiz’s No. 34 will join the likes of Ted Williams’ No. 9, Jim Rice’s No. 14 and Pedro Martinez’s No. 45, among others, on a historic list of retired Red Sox numbers on Fenway’s right field facade.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said the team is looking forward to returning home and celebrating Big Papi in what he says will “be a good day for us.”

To hear more from Farrell on Ortiz, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images