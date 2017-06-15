Red Sox Notes: Brian Johnson Heading Back To Boston For Tests

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have won three straight games over the Philadelphia Phillies, Mookie Betts had a huge night at the plate in Wednesday’s 7-3 win and the bullpen is on fire, but it wasn’t all good news for Boston after its victory at Citizens Bank Park.

Brian Johnson, who has been starting for the Sox following Eduardo Rodriguez’s injury, left Wednesday’s game in the third inning due to left shoulder discomfort.

And, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell after the game, Johnson needs to have his shoulder checked out in Boston.

Brian Johnson is headed back to Boston for tests on his shoulder. Not sure of severity, but said seems they caught something early — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 15, 2017

Brian Johnson doesn't believe he's seriously injured. But he's being sent back to Boston for tests tomorrow. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 15, 2017

So, that’s the bad news for Boston. However, it might have found a short-term answer to its problem. Hector Velazquez, who was called up before Wednesday’s game to bolster what’s been a busy bullpen, came on in relief in the bottom of the third inning, and he only allowed one walk and one hit over 3 1/3 shutout innings.

As a result, he’s now a candidate for that No. 5 rotation spot.

Farrell said Velazquez is an early candidate for rotation, if needed — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 15, 2017

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox vs. Phillies.

— Both Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez started in the Red Sox’s infield Wednesday, and it was the first time that’s happened in a while.

Tonight will be the first time Hanley and Pablo are both in the field for the Red Sox since April 9, 2016. Third time since 2015. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 14, 2017

— The word originally was that Ramirez wouldn’t play first base in the Sox’s two interleague games against the Phillies this week, but first baseman Mitch Moreland began Wednesday’s showdown on the bench one night after he suffered a left big toe injury when he was hit by a pitch.

“After he got hit by the pitch last night, his mobility began to get restricted,” manager John Farrell said, via MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey. “Overnight, some additional soreness set in. He’s available in limited action or limited duty here tonight.”

— Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday to make room for Velazquez.

That roster move helped Boston, as Velazquez came up big in Wednesday’s game. However, it still was a tough move to make after how productive Marrero had been at third base.

“The role for Deven is more defined given our roster, the way it stands today,” manager John Farrell said. “This was a situational move, not based on performance. These are the tough ones to deliver that message. He understood it, as he’s understanding his role. His ability to stay prepared, enter games late in whatever capacity, he’s been very good at. So, this isn’t a matter of what someone has done. It’s more the need on the pitching side of things.”

— Day 3 of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft is in the books, and the Red Sox were pretty busy, to say the least. You can see all their picks here.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images