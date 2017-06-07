Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Gives Update On Knee, Recovery Process

Share this:

The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff this season.

Just when it appeared the Sox were back in business with David Price’s return, left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez went on the disabled list with a knee injury. And reports have indicated he was instructed to rest for three to four weeks.

Boston manager John Farrell gave an update on Rodriguez’s situation before the Red Sox’s 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and Rodriguez also spoke with the media.

“I knew what the result was going to be, so that didn’t surprise me,” Rodriguez said of the results on his knee, via WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “The good part is he just told me to get rest, get your knee healthy and get ready to get back.”

And that familiarity with what the result was going to be had to do with previous similar injuries.

“I mean, that happened to me three times already, so I know how it’s going to be,” Rodriguez said, per WEEI.com. “I’m just going to take time to get that knee stronger and get back.”

In the meantime, the Red Sox will need a fifth starter. Brian Johnson is a potential answer, although nothing is official yet. But it appears Johnson, who had an issue with his hamstring Saturday, had a step in the right direction Tuesday during a bullpen session with Triple-A Pawtucket.

“Brian got through his bullpen today in Pawtucket, I think it was a 33-pitch ‘pen,” Farrell said, according to WEEI.com. “He came out of it feeling pretty good physically. Still no determination on Friday’s starter, which will open up the Detroit series. But an encouraging day for him there. And even Kip (Bob Kipper), Pawtucket’s pitching coach, had mentioned there was no restrictions from a delivery standpoint, pitch execution. So a positive day for him.”

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox vs. Yankees.

— Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain, but it appears the plan is for Pedroia to return Friday.

Appears Sam Travis will head to Pawtucket once Pedroia is activated Friday — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 6, 2017

And he’s even taking batting practice now, too.

Based on these swings, Dustin Pedroia (left wrist) is well on track to be activated on Friday. pic.twitter.com/wD6hMz5V5B — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 6, 2017

— Drew Pomeranz picked up his sixth win of the season, but nothing came easy for him against the Yankees. He only allowed two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts, but he also finished with 123 pitches through five innings, which is a rare sight.

123 pitches in 5 innings or less does not happen often pic.twitter.com/QZhwUF6J0G — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 7, 2017

— The Red Sox went to closer Craig Kimbrel for a four-out save, and it ended up being five outs due to a wild pitch on a strikeout. He allowed an inherited runner to score on the play, but he got out of trouble in the eighth and struck out the side in the ninth. To say the stats have been impressive from Kimbrel would be an understatement.

Sox 24-1 when Kimbrel pitches and he has a 1.01 ERA. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 7, 2017

Boston has relied on him a lot, but he’s continued to get the job done.

Kimbrel in for a four-out save. Would be his fifth of the season. That would match last year's total. #RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) June 7, 2017

— Boston will have to wait one more day for reliever Carson Smith’s live BP thanks to the lovely weather throughout the Northeast on Tuesday.

Carson Smith's live BP will be tomorrow instead of today bc of rain — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images