Red Sox Pitcher Brian Johnson Was Award-Winning Two-Way Player In College

by on Wed, Jun 14, 2017 at 7:23PM
The Boston Red Sox send Brian Johnson to the mound in game 3 of a home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

With Boston on the road in a National League ballpark, Johnson will have to step up to the plate and hit in the usual designated hitter spot. But don’t worry Red Sox fans, Johnson can swing the bat pretty well.

In Johnson’s 2012 season at the University of Florida,  he hit .307 with six home runs and 41 RBI as a designated hitter.

