Friday is a special night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox are back in town for a series against the Detroit Tigers, and Friday night is their fourth annual Pride Night, which is sponsored by Eastern Bank.

Prior to Friday’s game, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy talked about Pride Night on “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, and you can hear what he said in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images