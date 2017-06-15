Red Sox Roster Moves: Brian Johnson Placed On 10-Day DL With Shoulder Injury

Share this:

Welcome to the club, Brian Johnson.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander joined the team’s walking wounded Thursday, landing on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. The Red Sox activated right-hander Austin Maddox from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Johnson’s place on the major league roster and transferred lefty pitcher Roenis Elias to the 60-day disabled list.

Johnson, serving as the fifth starter on Boston’s already thin pitching staff, made it through just 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night before exiting the game with left shoulder discomfort. He allowed three runs in that inning before departing and will be re-evaluated Friday, per manager John Farrell.

Johnson’s injury once again leaves the Red Sox without a fifth starter, as Steven Wright is out for the season with a knee injury and Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to miss at least two more weeks with a knee ailment of his own.

Right-hander Hector Velazquez was solid in relief of Johnson on Wednesday and is the current top candidate to occupy the final slot in Boston’s rotation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images