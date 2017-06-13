Red Sox Select OF Cole Brannen In Second Round Of 2017 MLB Draft

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have found great success in drafting outfielders in recent years, and they’re hoping Cole Brannen helps strengthen that trend.

The Red Sox selected Brannen in the second round with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The 18-year-old stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and bats from the left side while throwing with his right.

Brannen is a senior at The Westfield School and has committed to Georgia Southern, but the belief is that he’ll forego his commitment in order to become a professional. He’s believed by many scouts to be one of the best athletes among high schoolers in this year’s class.

Here’s a look at Brannen in action.

It’s his speed that sets Brannen apart, as he becomes an immediate threat once he gets on base and is able to cover ample ground in the outfield. MLB scouts expect Brannen to be a .270 hitter capable of hitting 15 home runs in a season.

The up-and-comer certainly has come to the right organization to be groomed as an outfielder. He’ll be able to learn from some of the game’s best, including Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

