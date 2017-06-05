Red Sox Send This Prospect To Brewers To Complete Tyler Thornburg Trade

Share this:

Tweet







Those questioning the Boston Red Sox’s trade for Tyler Thornburg might not enjoy Monday’s developments.

The Red Sox have sent shortstop prospect Yeison Coca to the Milwaukee Brewers as their “player to be named later” in a December 2016 deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. With the deal now complete, here’s how the trade shakes out: Boston acquired Thornburg in exchange for third baseman Travis Shaw, infield prospect Mauricio Dubon, pitching prospect Josh Pennington, Coca and cash considerations.

Coca, an 18-year-old right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, was ranked the 37th prospect in the Red Sox’s system by SoxProspects.com. He spent the 2016 season playing for Boston’s Dominican Summer League 2 team and hit .308 with one home run, 26 RBIs and 12 steals in 63 games. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe had Coca ranked as the organization’s second-best middle infield prospect behind C.J. Chatham.

Thornburg is coming off a strong 2016 campaign with the Brewers but still has yet to pitch a regular season game for the Red Sox as he recovers from a right shoulder injury. The 28-year-old currently is on the 60-day disabled list.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images