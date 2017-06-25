Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Doug Fister Makes Boston Debut In Series Finale

Share this:

Doug Fister won’t have to wait long to prove his worth to the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran right-hander will make his Red Sox debut Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels, two days after the club claimed him off waivers from the same Angels. Fister didn’t pitch for L.A.’s big league club this season, instead making three starts for the organization’s Triple-A club.

Fister’s outing in Sunday’s series finale will be the 33-year-old’s first major league appearance since Sept. 28, 2016, and the 200th start of his major league career.

Christian Vazquez will do the catching for Fister and bat eighth, as Boston will roll out the same lineup that fell 6-3 to the Angels on Saturday night.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.

RED SOX (41-33)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Doug Fister, RHP (2016 stats: 12-13, 4.64 ERA)

ANGELS (39-39)

Cameron Maybin, CF

Kole Calhoun, RF

Albert Pujols, DH

Luis Valbuena, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ben Revere, LF

Danny Espinosa, 2B

Kaleb Cowart, 3B

Juan Graterol, C

Parker Bridwell, RHP (1-0, 3.07 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images