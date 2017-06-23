Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox return home from their recent eight-game road trip to face a Los Angeles Angels team that is struggling to stay above water without star center fielder Mike Trout.
The Red Sox welcome the Angels to Fenway Park for a three-game weekend series that will see Boston honor legendary slugger David Ortiz on Friday night.
Boston will send struggling right-hander Rick Porcello to the hill in hopes that he can regain his 2016 form. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been on a brutal five-game stretch that has seen him go 0-4 with a 7.92 ERA. He has surrendered 27 earned runs and 47 hits over his last 30 2/3 innings.
Dustin Pedroia returns to the lineup for the Red Sox after missing the previous three games with a bruised and swollen back. He will hit in his normal No. 2 hole in the lineup.
Porcello will be opposed by right-hander Alex Meyer who has enjoyed a solid month of June. The 27-year-old righty has gone 1-1 with a 1.19 ERA in his last four starts.
Here are the full lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.
RED SOX (40-32)
Mookie Betts, RF
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Hanley Ramirez, DH
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Sandy Leon, C
Deven Marrero, 3B
Rick Porcello, RHP (3-9, 5.05 ERA)
ANGELS (38-38)
Cameron Maybin, CF
Kole Calhoun, RF
Albert Pujols, DH
Yunel Escobar, 3B
Luis Valbuena, 1B
Andrelton Simmons, SS
Ben Revere, LF
Martin Maldonado, C
Cliff Pennington, 2B
Alex Meyer, RHP (3-3, 3.52 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP