Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox return home from their recent eight-game road trip to face a Los Angeles Angels team that is struggling to stay above water without star center fielder Mike Trout.

The Red Sox welcome the Angels to Fenway Park for a three-game weekend series that will see Boston honor legendary slugger David Ortiz on Friday night.

Boston will send struggling right-hander Rick Porcello to the hill in hopes that he can regain his 2016 form. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been on a brutal five-game stretch that has seen him go 0-4 with a 7.92 ERA. He has surrendered 27 earned runs and 47 hits over his last 30 2/3 innings.

Dustin Pedroia returns to the lineup for the Red Sox after missing the previous three games with a bruised and swollen back. He will hit in his normal No. 2 hole in the lineup.

Porcello will be opposed by right-hander Alex Meyer who has enjoyed a solid month of June. The 27-year-old righty has gone 1-1 with a 1.19 ERA in his last four starts.

Here are the full lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.

RED SOX (40-32)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-9, 5.05 ERA)

ANGELS (38-38)

Cameron Maybin, CF

Kole Calhoun, RF

Albert Pujols, DH

Yunel Escobar, 3B

Luis Valbuena, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ben Revere, LF

Martin Maldonado, C

Cliff Pennington, 2B

Alex Meyer, RHP (3-3, 3.52 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images