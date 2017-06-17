Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rick Porcello Tries To Clinch Series For Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have found their groove and Rick Porcello can hand them an impressive series win Saturday night.

The Red Sox took the first game of their three-game series against the American League-leading Houston Astros on Friday night thanks to phenomenal play from Mookie Betts. And Boston sends Porcello to the hill at Minute Maid Park on Saturday to continue its winning ways.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez both are out of the lineup for the Red Sox. Josh Rutledge will get the start at third base, while Chris Young will hit sixth and be the designated hitter.

Boston will face rookie right-hander David Paulino, who has been filling in for the injured Dallas Kuechel.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Astros game.

RED SOX (38-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Chris Young, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-8, 4.67 ERA)

ASTROS (45-23)

George Springer, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Brian McCann, C

Carlos Beltran, DH

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Derek Fisher, LF

Nori Aoki, RF

David Paulino, RHP (0-0, 6.59)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images