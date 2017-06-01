Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Again Sits After Shaky May

Share this:

For the third time in four games, the Boston Red Sox will face a left-handed starter. And for the third time in four games, Andrew Benintendi will sit to begin the contest.

The Red Sox, who faced lefties David Holmberg and Jose Quintana during their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, will take their cuts against southpaw (and old friend) Wade Miley on Thursday as they open a four-game slate with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Benintendi is coming off a rough May in which he hit just .204 with a .602 OPS in 115 plate appearances. The rookie is hitting .258 with a .633 OPS in 35 plate appearances against left-handers this season. All five of his home runs to date have come against right-handers.

Chris Young will start in left field with Benintendi out of the lineup and bat second for the first time this season. He’ll be joined in Boston’s outfield by Jackie Bradley Jr. (center field) and Mookie Betts (right field).

Sam Travis, who’s hitting .455 (5-for-11) with two doubles and five runs scored over his first four major league games, will play first base and bat fifth for Thursday’s series opener in Baltimore. Josh Rutledge again will start at second base with Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list, while Deven Marrero will man the hot corner.

RED SOX (29-23)

Mookie Betts, RF

Chris Young, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Deven Marrero, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-1, 2.77 ERA)

ORIOLES (27-24)

Joey Rickard, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Chris Davis, 1B

Trey Mancini, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Wade Miley, LHP (1-3, 3.02 ERA)

