Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: David Price Makes Second Start For Boston

Share this:

Tweet







The Baltimore Orioles had been slumping when the Boston Red Sox rolled into town Thursday, but the O’s have snapped out of their funk against their American League East rival.

The Orioles have won the first two games of the four-game series and will look to secure a series win Saturday at Camden Yards behind right-hander Dylan Bundy.

The Red Sox have faced Bundy three times already on the season and he has been locked in against Boston. Bundy is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA against the Red Sox this season, including a strong seven-inning performance May 1 at Fenway Park.

Boston will counter by sending David Price to the hill for his second start of the season. The left-hander had an encouraging first start against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three runs on two hits over five innings of work.

Price missed the first part of the season due to a sprained left elbow, but despite a couple shaky rehab starts for Triple-A Pawtucket, the lefty featured a mid-90s fastball and sharp breaking stuff against the White Sox on Monday.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (29-25)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Josh Rutledge, 2B

David Price, LHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

ORIOLES (29-24)

Joey Rickard, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Chris Davis, DH

Trey Mancini, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Dylan Bundy, RHP (6-3, 2.89 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images