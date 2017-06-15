Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland Start Vs. Philly

The Boston Red Sox have fared pretty well against the Philadelphia Phillies this week, and they can make it a clean four-game sweep in the teams’ home-and-home series with a win Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
And they’ll have Chris Sale on the mound, to boot.
The left-handed starter has had a dominant first season with the Red Sox, posting an 8-2 record with a 2.97 ERA.
Mitch Moreland, meanwhile, will be back at first base after sitting out Wednesday’s game after he was hit by a pitch on his left foot the night before. He told reporters he suffered a fractured big toe, but that he’ll be able to play through it.
That means Hanley Ramirez will start the night on the bench with the interleague game happening in a National League park. Sandy Leon will do the catching and bat eighth.
Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Phillies game.
RED SOX (37-28)
Mookie Betts, RF
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Pablo Sandoval, 3B
Sandy Leon, C
Chris Sale, LHP (8-2. 2.97 ERA)
PHILLIES (21-43)
Odubel Herrera, CF
Howie Kendrick, 2B
Aaron Altherr, RF
Tommy Joseph, 1B
Maikel Franco, 3B
Daniel Nava, LF
Freddy Galvis, SS
Andrew Knapp, C
Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-3, 5.52 ERA)
