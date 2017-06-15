Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland Start Vs. Philly

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox have fared pretty well against the Philadelphia Phillies this week, and they can make it a clean four-game sweep in the teams’ home-and-home series with a win Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

And they’ll have Chris Sale on the mound, to boot.

The left-handed starter has had a dominant first season with the Red Sox, posting an 8-2 record with a 2.97 ERA.

Mitch Moreland, meanwhile, will be back at first base after sitting out Wednesday’s game after he was hit by a pitch on his left foot the night before. He told reporters he suffered a fractured big toe, but that he’ll be able to play through it.

That means Hanley Ramirez will start the night on the bench with the interleague game happening in a National League park. Sandy Leon will do the catching and bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Phillies game.

RED SOX (37-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (8-2. 2.97 ERA)

PHILLIES (21-43)

Odubel Herrera, CF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Aaron Altherr, RF

Tommy Joseph, 1B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Daniel Nava, LF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Andrew Knapp, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-3, 5.52 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images