Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: David Price Looks To Bounce Back Vs. Philadelphia

David Price had a rough outing in his last start, but he has a chance to make things right against a struggling Philadelphia Phillies team.

The Red Sox finish out the Boston half Tuesday of their home-and-home series with the Phillies, and Price will go up against Ben Lively, who’s making just the third start of his Major League Baseball career. The left-hander faltered against the New York Yankees on Thursday, giving up six runs on eight hits with two home runs, four walks and just four strikeouts over five innings, but the Phillies are less formidable at the plate with a .244 team batting average and .705 team OPS.

On the other side of the ball, the Red Sox didn’t change much after Monday’s 6-5 win. Christian Vazquez will catch for Price instead of Sandy Leon and bat ninth, but otherwise, the lineup remains unchanged.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s contest at Fenway Park.

RED SOX (35-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (1-1, 5.29 ERA)

PHILLIES (21-41)

Odubel Herrera, CF

Daniel Nava, LF

Aaron Altherr, RF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Tommy Joseph, 1B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Michael Saunders, DH

Cameron Rupp, C

Freddy Galvis, SS

Ben Lively, RHP (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images