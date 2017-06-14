Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Gets Start At First Base

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has come up big over the last two games against the Philadelphia Phillies, and Brian Johnson hopes to give them a break Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Red Sox defeated the Phillies in extra innings each of the past two nights at Fenway Park with the bullpen tossing 10 scoreless innings during the two contests.

Johnson will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday in Philadelphia and will do so with a new face at first base.

Hanley Ramirez gets the start at first base as Mitch Moreland sits against right-hander Jeremy Hellickson. Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner and hit seventh with Josh Rutledge starting the game on the bench.

Andrew Benintendi, fresh off his first career walk-off hit, will hit cleanup and play left field.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Phillies game.

RED SOX (36-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brian Johnson, LHP (2-0. 3.44 ERA)

PHILLIES (21-42)

Odubel Herrera, CF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Aaron Altherr, RF

Tommy Joseph, 1B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Daniel Nava, LF

Cameron Rupp, C

Freddy Galvis, SS

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP (5-4, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images