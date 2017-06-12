Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: Rick Porcello Gets The Ball In Series Opener

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies kick off a quick home-and-home series Monday night at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello takes the hill for Boston in Game 1 of the interleague series looking to get back in the win column. The right-hander has struggled as of late, as he’s taken the loss in his last three starts. The Phillies provide Porcello with a good chance to pick up a victory, though, as their team batting average ranks in the bottom third of the league.

Porcello will be countered by Jerad Eickhoff, who still is in search of his first victory in the 2017 campaign. The young right-hander is 0-7 on the year with a 5.15 ERA.

The Red Sox will welcome back a familiar face Monday night, as Daniel Nava returns as Philadelphia’s left fielder. It was on June 12 seven years ago when Nava made his Major League Baseball debut with Boston, ironically enough, against the Phillies. Nava made his debut count, sending the first major-league pitch he saw over the right-field fence at Fenway for a grand slam.

The Red Sox certainly are hoping Nava doesn’t do similar damage in his return to Boston.

Here are the full lineups for Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Phillies game.

RED SOX (34-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-8, 4.46 ERA)

PHILLIES (21-40)

Odubel Herrera, CF

Daniel Nava, LF

Aaron Altherr, RF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Tommy Joseph, 1B

Andres Blanco, 3B

Maikel Franco, DH

Andrew Knapp, C

Freddy Galvis, SS

Jerad Eickhoff, RHP (0-7, 5.15 ERA)

