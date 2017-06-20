Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Sam Travis, Deven Marrero Return For Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup will have a much different look for Game 2 of the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Rookies Sam Travis and Deven Marrero make their return to Boston’s lineup as a result of a pair of roster moves. Pablo Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left inner ear infection and pitcher Austin Maddox has been optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

With lefty Mike Strahm taking the hill for the Royals, the Red Sox opted to sit a few of their left-handed bats. Travis will take over the first base duties in place of Mitch Moreland, while Chris Young gets the nod in left field instead of Andrew Benintendi.

Boston also will be without Dustin Pedroia, who will miss his second consecutive game after taking a pitch to the back in Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros. Josh Rutledge will get the start at second base and bad seventh.

While the Red Sox’s lineup lacks its usual star power, Chris Sale should be more than able to compensate. The left-hander will make his 15th start of the season against a poor-hitting Kansas City team which ranks in the bottom third of the big leagues in hits, batting average and on-base percentage.

And after sitting the last two contests, Sandy Leon returns to catch Sale and will bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Royals game.

RED SOX (39-31)

Mookie Betts, RF

Chris Young, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (8-3, 2.82 ERA)

ROYALS (34-35)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Cheslor Cuthbert, DH

Alcides Escobar, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Mike Strahm, LHP (2-3, 3.67 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images