Red Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns, Brian Johnson Starts

Share this:

Tweet







After a disappointing end to their 10-game road trip, the Boston Red Sox will get a major lift in Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia returns to the Red Sox lineup after serving a 10-game disabled list stint with a wrist injury. The veteran second baseman will bat second in his first game since May 29.

And Pedroia won’t be the only player making a return to the Red Sox after a brief hiatus. Brian Johnson will make his third start of the 2017 season Friday night. The left-hander last pitched on May 27, tossing a complete game, five-hit shutout over the Seattle Mariners.

Johnson will be countered by Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann. The right-hander has been mediocre at best this season, as he’s allowed four runs or more in 11 starts this season. After only scoring one run combined in their last two games, the Red Sox will look to break out of their offensive slump against a struggling Zimmermann.

With Pedroia returning, Andrew Benintendi slides down to the five spot in the batting order, while Hanley Ramirez will bat right behind him in the six hole. And after sitting in Friday’s game, Sandy Leon returns to catch Johnson and will bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox-Tigers series opener.

RED SOX (32-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Brian Johnson, LHP (2-0, 2.57 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (29-30)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Nick Castellanos, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Justin Upton, LF

Mikie Mahtook, CF

James McCann, C

Jose Iglesias, SS

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP (5-4, 5.98 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images