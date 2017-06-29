Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Sits, Hanley Ramirez Returns

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will play the finale of their four-game series Thursday night at Fenway Park.

David Price takes the hill for Boston looking to earn his third victory of the season. The left-hander took the loss in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, despite allowing just two earned runs over six innings of work with five strikeouts.

The Red Sox will look to rebound from their poor offensive performance Wednesday night against Twins starter Kyle Gibson. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has struggled this season, as he’s only pitched into the seventh inning once in 13 starts.

Hanley Ramirez returns to the Red Sox lineup after missing the last three games with a knee injury. The slugger will resume his normal designated hitter duties and bat sixth. Andrew Benintendi also returns after sitting Wednesday’s contest, batting second and playing left field.

Tzu-Wei Lin will make his second start of the season, and his first at second base as Dustin Pedroia has the night off. And after sitting the last game against the Twins, Christian Vazquez returns to catch Price.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday night’s Red Sox-Twins game.

RED SOX (43-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Deven Marrero, 3B

David Price, LHP (2-2, 4.76 ERA)

TWINS

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, LF

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, DH

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Chris Gimenez, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP (4-6, 6.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images