Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: David Price Starting Crucial Series Finale

David Price has the chance to leave quite the impression in the Bronx on Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is set to start the club’s three-game series finale against the New York Yankees, and will look to deliver Boston the series win after the teams split the first two contests.

Price is coming off a strong start against the Baltimore Orioles in which he allowed just one run over seven innings in his second outing since coming off the disabled list.

Boston’s lineup will look a bit different from the unit that left-hander CC Sabathia shut down Wednesday night. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi and first baseman Mitch Moreland are back in the lineup batting second and fourth, respectively, against Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda, while Pablo Sandoval gets the start at third base batting eighth.

Christian Vazquez also will replace Sandy Leon behind the dish and do the catching for Price.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees series finale.

RED SOX (32-26)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

YANKEES (33-23)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Starlin Castro, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Chase Headley, 3B

Chris Carter 1B

Michael Pineda, RHP (6-3, 3.76 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images