Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Takes Mound For Boston

The Boston Red Sox begin a huge three-game series in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox enters the series two games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East, and will send one of their hottest pitchers to the hill in Game 1 of the series.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has turned in two consecutive dominant starts thanks to increased usage of his cutter and looks to continue that streak Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The lefty has allowed three runs and 11 hits while recording 17 strikeouts in 13 innings of work over his last two starts.

The Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka who tossed a three-hit shutout against the Red Sox earlier this season. The right-hander has struggled overall, though, as he has allowed at least five runs in four of his 11 starts this season. Tanaka is coming off a putrid outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees game.

RED SOX (31-25)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Deven Marrero, 2B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (5-3, 4.24 ERA)

YANKEES (32-22)

Brett Gardner, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Judge, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Starlin Castro, 2B

Aaron Hicks, CF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Chase Headley, 3B

Chris Carter 1B

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (5-5, 6.34 ERA)

