Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Sam Travis Gets First Taste Of Rivalry

The Boston Red Sox’s rivalry with the New York Yankees appears to be rejuvenated, and Sam Travis will get to witness that firsthand Wednesday.

The rookie first baseman is in Boston’s lineup batting fifth for the middle contest of the team’s three-game set with the Yankees in the Bronx. This is the first time facing New York for Travis, who is hitting an even .500 (7-for-14) through five games for the Sox.

The Red Sox’s lineup features a few other changes against left-hander CC Sabathia. Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland, who both smacked home runs in Tuesday night’s 5-4 win, will take a seat, while Chris Young will play left field and bat second and Deven Marrero will slide over to third base to take Pablo Sandoval’s place.

Rick Porcello will oppose Sabathia seeking to rebound from back-to-back losses. The right-hander has allowed just five runs over his last two starts, but the Red Sox have scored just two runs in that same span.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees game.

RED SOX (32-25)

Mookie Betts, RF

Chris Young, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-7, 4.24 ERA)

YANKEES (32-23)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Starlin Castro, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Chase Headley, 3B

Chris Carter 1B

CC Sabathia, RHP (6-2, 4.12 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images