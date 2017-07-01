Red Sox Wrap: 11th-Inning Rally Lifts Boston Over Blue Jays 7-4

Share this:

Tweet







It took much longer than they would have liked, but the Boston Red Sox rallied to grab a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre.

After being deadlocked at 4-4 for the latter innings of the game, the Red Sox finally broke it open with a three-run eleventh inning.

Doug Fister showed some fight in his second start with the Red Sox. The right-hander battled through five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Boston reached base a considerable amount in the contest. The bats accounted for 12 hits and Toronto’s pitching staff combined for a remarkable 14 walks. Still, it took extras for the Sox to take the victory in the series opener.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 45-35, while the Blue Jays fall to 37-42.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Finally.

The Red Sox had countless chances, as the Blue Jays’ shaky pitching allowed the visitors to get runners on base in seemingly every inning. Boston finally seperated itself from Toronto with a three-run 11th inning en route to an impressive road win.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Deven Marrero smacked a two-RBI double to give the Red Sox a three-run lead in the 11th inning. In the season he’s having, that was more than enough of a cushion for Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel.

ON THE BUMP

— The Blue Jays jumped all over Fister in the first inning. Jose Bautista led off the game with a single, and Josh Donaldson was plunked by a pitch two batters later. Justin Smoak would then make Fister pay, blasting a three-run shot to put Toronto on the board.

Fister swiftly sat down the side in order in the second, but the third frame wasn’t so easy. After recording the first two outs in the inning, the Blue Jays would load the bases, but a Troy Tulowitzki inning-ending groundout allowed the Red Sox to get out of the third unscathed.

After a 1-2-3 fourth inning, Fister ran into some trouble when he walked two batters in the fifth. The right-hander would battle, though, and managed to get out of the inning with no damage done.

— Heath Hembree entered in the sixth inning and wasn’t greeted kindly. Troy Tulowitzki took the right-hander deep to even the score at 4-4.

— Matt Barnes tossed a perfect eighth and ninth inning and recorded two strikeouts in his appearance.

— Blaine Boyer only allowed one hit in his two innings of work, as he pitched a scoreless ninth and tenth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel picked up his 23rd save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston’s offense finally would crack the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Marrero led off the frame with a walk, and Mookie Betts followed with an infield single. And with one out in the inning, Dustin Pedroia brought home both runners with a double into the left-center field gap.

— The Red Sox bat’s would make some noise again in the sixth. After Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and Christain Vazquez walked to start the inning, Marrero brought home Boston’s third run with a single. The Sox weren’t done, though, as a Benintendi looping double plated Vazquez to give Boston a 4-3 lead.

— Boston broke the tie with an eventful 11th inning. Hanley Ramirez led off the frame with a double and was advanced to third base on a Bradley single. And in a rare pinch-hit appearance, Xander Bogaerts gave the Sox a 5-4 lead with an RBI single.

After a Toronto pitching change, Marrero provided the Red Sox with some insurance with a two-RBI double to swell the lead to 7-4.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Whatever works.

⚠️ Rally cap at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/cbk6OxtQJr — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play Game 2 of their three-game series Saturday afternoon. Chris Sale is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be countered by Toronto’s Francisco Liriano. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images