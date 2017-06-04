Red Sox Wrap: Andrew Benintendi Blasts Two Home Runs In 7-3 Win Over Orioles

Share this:

Andrew Benintendi broke out of his slump in a big way Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox star left fielder entered Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles hitting .129 over his last 73 at-bats, but Benintendi had a massive day during the Red Sox’s 7-3 win at Camden Yards.

The 22-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in support of Chris Sale. The Red Sox ace didn’t have his dominant stuff but pitched well enough to earn the win, thanks to Benintendi and the Red Sox’s offense.

The Red Sox improved to 31-25 with the win, while the Orioles fell to 29-26.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Mirage.

The game looked like it would be a slugfest after the teams combined for five runs and six hits in the first frame. But Sale and Orioles starter Chris Tillman settled in and the game became a pitcher’s duel in the middle innings until the Boston took the lead for good in the sixth.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Benintendi crushed his second home run of the day to give Boston a three-run lead.

The O’s were unable to get anything going against the Red Sox’s bullpen in the later innings.

ON THE BUMP

— The Red Sox ace survived a shaky first inning to turn in another quality start. Sale tossed six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Sale’s first inning ERA coming into Sunday was 0.29, but the O’s got to the left-hander with two outs in the frame. Chris Davis poked a single into left field to score Joey Rickard and Manny Machado, tying the game at two.

Trey Mancini followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice when Pablo Sandoval’s throw to second got past Deven Marrero, allowing the inning to continue. Jonathan Schoop made the Red Sox pay by ripping an RBI double to left field to give the O’s a one-run lead. Sale labored in the first frame, tossing 39 pitches and surrendering three runs.

The Red Sox lefty settled down after the first inning as he allowed just three hits over the next five frames.

— Blaine Boyer took the hill to begin the seventh. He allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless work.

— Robby Scott struck out Davis to end the eighth inning.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Tillman. The O’s right-hander got Hanley Ramirez to fly out to shallow center field for the second out of the inning, but he wouldn’t escape the frame unscathed. Jackie Bradley Jr. laced a single to right to score Mookie Betts and Benintendi, giving Boston an early two-run edge.

— Benintendi tied the game in the third inning with a solo blast to right field.

— The Red Sox broke the tie in the sixth inning thanks to some help from the O’s defense. Boston loaded the bases with two outs for Marrero. Tillman bounced a pitch in the dirt and catcher Francisco Pena attempted to pick off Mitch Moreland at third base. The throw, however, tailed on Pena and sailed past Machado into left field, allowing two runs to score.

— Boston’s lead swelled to three in the seventh when Benintendi launched his second home run of the game.

— The Red Sox left fielder picked up his third RBI with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Betts is on a decent pace, to say the least.

Of Mookie Betts' 500 hits, 310 have been singles, 113 have been doubles, 63 have been homers and 14 have been triples. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 4, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will take the diamond Tuesday when they begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees. Drew Pomeranz will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka for New York. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

