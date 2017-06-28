Red Sox Wrap: Boston Crushes Twins 9-2 In Rainy Night At Fenway Park

Share this:

If the Minnesota Twins could have forfeited Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park, they might have opted to fight another day.

Due to two rain delays, the Twins got into their bullpen in the third inning, and the Boston Red Sox routed them 9-2 in a game that saw Boston take over first place in the American League East.

Drew Pomeranz was able to survive the 90-minute delay following the second inning and turned in a strong five-inning start to give the Red Sox’s bullpen a bit of a reprieve.

Boston’s offense, meanwhile, crushed the Twins’ pitching staff, tallying nine runs on 10 hits, including home runs by Christian Vazquez and Chris Young.

The Red Sox improved to 43-34 with the win, while the Twins fell to 39-36.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Long.

First pitch was delayed by an hour due to rain, and the game was delayed for 90 minutes in between the second and third innings. And the Red Sox’s offense torched the Twins’ pitching staff in a game that never was close.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Pomeranz struck out Jason Castro and Brian Dozier with runners on first and second in the fifth inning.

The lefty was able to preserve a four-run lead and the Twins wouldn’t threaten much against the Boston bullpen.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz only allowed two hits through the first four innings despite sitting through the rain delay in between the second and third inning.

The left-hander ran into trouble in the fifth and the Red Sox’s defense did little to help him out. Jorge Polanco reached when third baseman Deven Marrero booted a routine ground ball, and he moved to second on a wild pitch. The next batter, Eddie Rosario, reached on an infield single, and Byron Buxton followed by driving in the Twins’ first run with an RBI single to left field. But Pomeranz was able to avoid further damage by striking out Castro and Dozier to end the inning.

All in all, Pomeranz tossed five strong innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out seven.

— Blaine Boyer tossed two scoreless innings.

— Fernando Abad gave up one run in two innings of work.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board in the second inning when Vazquez blasted a two-run home run over the Green Monster. It was Vazquez’s first round-tripper of the year.

— Boston scored their third run of the game in the third inning thanks to a defensive miscue from Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Jackie Bradley Jr. roped a single to center field, and while Dustin Pedroia stopped at third base, Buxton decided to throw home anyways. But the throw sailed all the way to the backstop, allowing Pedroia to waltz home.

— The Red Sox’s lead grew in the fourth inning when Mookie Betts drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Dustin Pedroia followed with an RBI single to left to give Boston a five-run lead.

— Xander Bogaerts scored on a fielder’s choice by Bradley in the fifth inning.

— Young crushed a three-run home run to give the Red Sox an eight-run edge in the sixth inning.

— Pedroia went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

It was a long night at Fenway Park.

Parts of right field is under water, but the tarp is off and it appears as if they're going to restart this game at some point. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 28, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series against the Twins on Wednesday night. Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Adalberto Mejia. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

