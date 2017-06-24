Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Explodes In 9-4 Victory Vs. Angels

Share this:

David Ortiz hit countless home runs at Fenway Park during his Boston Red Sox career. So it’s only fitting that the Red Sox hit a few homers on the night his number was retired.

Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon each blasted two-run home runs as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The blasts came in support of Rick Porcello, who snapped his recent streak of bad starts by working into the seventh inning and keeping the Angels off balance for much of the night.

The right-hander began to stumble in the seventh inning, but it undoubtedly was a step forward for the Red Sox ace.

The Red Sox improved to 41-32 with the win, while the Angels fell to 38-39 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Uplifting.

The Red Sox honored Ortiz before the game by hanging his number from the right-field facade, and got a throwback performance from their Cy Young winner during the game. Porcello was strong through the first six innings before being chased in the seventh.

IT WAS OVER WHEN….

Leon ripped a two-run home run over the right-center field fence in the sixth inning.

The round-tripper gave the Sox a six-run lead, and the Angels were unable to come all the way back.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello turned in his best performance in quite some time. The righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out eight and walking one. Porcello looked like the reigning American League Cy Young winner for the first six innings, but the Angels finally got to him in the seventh inning.

The Angels scored their first run off the right-hander in the fourth inning. Albert Pujols led off the inning with a double to center. Porcello almost wiggled out of the jam, but Andrelton Simmons laced a single to left field. While Andrew Benintendi’s throw beat Pujols to the plate, Leon was unable to hold onto the ball, allowing Pujols to score the Angels first run.

L.A. cut into Boston’s lead in the seventh when Martin Maldonado drove in a run with a triple off the center field wall. Cliff Pennington followed with an RBI double to the triangle in right-center field to trim the lead to four and end the night for Porcello.

— Heath Hembree relieved Porcello and surrendered an RBI double to Kole Calhoun.

— Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

— Blaine Boyer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got to Angels starter Alex Meyer early. Meyer issued back-to-back walks to lead off the first inning and Xander Bogaerts made him pay. Boston’s shortstop ripped a ringing double to left-center field to score Mookie Betts and give the Sox runners at second and third with no outs. Dustin Pedroia and Bogaerts both would score on wild pitches during the inning, giving the Red Sox an early three-run lead.

— Ramirez blasted a two-run home run around the Pesky Pole in the fourth inning to stretch Boston’s lead to four.

— The Red Sox went yard again in the sixth inning when Leon launched a two-run blast over the right-center field wall.

— Leon did more damage in the eighth inning when he ripped a two-run double down the left field line to give Boston a five-run lead.

— Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

— Leon went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Friday was all about Big Papi.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game series with the Angels on Saturday night. David Price will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by J.C. Ramirez. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images