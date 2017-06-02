Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Rally Comes Up Short In 7-5 Loss To Orioles

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were handcuffed by a former friend Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Wade Miley tossed seven shutout innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four home runs off Eduardo Rodriguez en route to a 7-5 win over Boston.

The Red Sox were unable to put much together offensively against Miley, as they collected five hits and only had two runners travel past first base against the left-hander. Boston would put together a rally in the ninth inning, but it was too little too late.

The Red Sox fell to 29-24 with the loss, while the Orioles improved to 28-24 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Rough.

Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff as the left-hander gave up a career-high four home runs in 5 2/3 innings work and the Red Sox’s offense was stymied by Miley.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jonathan Schoop blasted a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Orioles a six-run lead.

The Red Sox were unable to get much going against Miley as the veteran left-hander kept the ball on the ground and Boston’s late rally fell short.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez’s night began with him falling down while warming up in the bullpen, and it didn’t get much better. The young left-hander had probably the worst outing of his season, giving up seven runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.

The Orioles jumped on Rodriguez early when Mark Trumbo crushed a two-out two-run home run in the first inning.

Rodriguez cruised through the next two innings before being victimized by the long ball again in the fourth inning. The Red Sox left-hander left a fastball out over the middle of the plate and Chris Davis crushed a solo home run to grow the Orioles’ lead to two.

Everything unraveled for Rodriguez in the sixth inning. Adam Jones led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, and Manny Machado and Trumbo followed with singles. Three batters later, Schoop launched a three-run home run to left field to end the night for Rodriguez.

— Blaine Boyer got the final out of the sixth inning. He also worked a perfect seventh inning.

— Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Christian Vazquez drove in the Red Sox’s first run of the game when he flicked a single into center field to plate Sam Travis and cut the O’s lead to one in the second inning.

— Vazquez knocked in another run in the ninth inning when he plated Hanley Ramirez with a single to right field.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. crushed a three-run home run to cut the Orioles’ lead to two with two outs in the ninth inning.

— Travis went 2-for-3 with a walk.

— Vazquez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

— Josh Rutledge, Chris Young and Ramirez each reached base with singles.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

The script flipped Thursday.

Eduardo Rodriguez began the night with the 5th lowest ground ball percentage in the majors. Wade Miley had 9th highest. https://t.co/cyPIZiF0CR — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 2, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will resume their four-game series with the Orioles on Friday night. Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Alec Asher. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

