Red Sox Wrap: Late Run Lifts Phillies To 1-0 Win Vs. Chris Sale, Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Sale pitched more than well enough to win Thursday night, but a quiet Boston Red Sox offense and a late run by the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled that.

Sale shut out the Phillies through seven innings, but the Sox also had a zero under runs in the box score. And an Andrew Knapp single and Ty Kelly double in the eighth inning led to the game’s only run in Philadelphia’s 1-0 win at Citizens Bank Park.

With the win, the Phillies improve to 22-43, while the Sox drop to 37-29.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unlucky.

Sale had a great game on the mound and at the plate, but his offense didn’t provide him any run support.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Hector Neris earned his sixth save of the season.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale was dominant once again for the Red Sox on Thursday.

The left-handed starter allowed only one earned run on four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in eight innings. He had two strikeouts in each of the first four innings, and he had 1-2-3 frames in the first, third, fifth and seventh innings.

And a random fire alarm — it was a false alarm, by the way — couldn’t even knock him off his game.

The fire alarm is going off here at Citizen's Bank Park. No one is leaving though so I'm gonna stick around, too. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2017

The umpires have told Sale to start pitching so hopefully this isn't an emergency — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2017

In the middle of the fire alarm, Sale struck out Daniel Nava. Nothing fazes that man. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2017

But the Phillies got to him for a run in the eighth, and that was the difference in this one.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston had one of its best chances to score in the second inning when it loaded the bases with two outs. Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi both got on base with a single and walk, respectively, and Sandy Leon also walked after back-to-back strikeouts by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval. But, with this being a National League ballpark, Sale had to pitch next, and he grounded out.

— Leon and Mookie Betts both had singles in the top of the fifth, and Leon attempted to score on Betts’ hit, but he was thrown out by Daniel Nava at home.

— Sale didn’t just deliver on the mound. He also launched a double off the left field wall to lead off the eighth inning, and he advanced to third on a Betts sacrifice fly. However, the Sox stranded him there.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Yup.

Chris Sale is on fire tonight — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will head to Houston for a three-game series against the Major League Baseball-leading Astros. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to get the start for Boston opposite right-hander Mike Fiers. First pitch at Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images