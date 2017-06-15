Red Sox Wrap: Mookie Betts Powers Boston To Another Win Vs. Phillies

Share this:

Tweet







It didn’t take nearly as long as the previous two nights, but Game 3 of the Boston Red Sox’s four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies ended in similar fashion — with the Sox winning.

Boston jumped out to an early lead behind Mookie Betts’ big night at the plate, and the bullpen stepped up after Brian Johnson started feeling left shoulder discomfort in the Sox’s 7-3 win Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

With the win, the Sox improved to 37-28, while the Phillies dropped to 21-43.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Mookie.

The Red Sox right fielder went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Betts hit his first solo home run. The Phillies had crept to within two runs, but Betts gave his team some breathing room.

ON THE BUMP

— Johnson got off to a strong start, as his only blemish through the first two innings was a walk. But that all changed in the third inning.

Johnson gave up a leadoff double to Freddy Galvis, and he later came around to score on a Howie Kendrick single. Aaron Altherr then followed with a two-run home run to cut Boston’s advantage to 5-3. And after a Tommy Joseph double, Johnson was pulled by manager John Farrell due to an apparent injury. The Sox later announced Johnson left with shoulder discomfort.

Johnson allowed three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in 2 2/3 innings.

— Hector Velazquez took over with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, and he retired Maikel Franco to end the frame. Velazquez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings and allowed only one walk and one hit in relief.

— Joe Kelly shut the Phillies down in the seventh inning despite giving up a walk.

— Matt Barnes allowed two runners to reach base in the bottom of the eighth, but he pitched himself out of trouble.

— Robby Scott finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox wasted no time putting runs on the board Wednesday night. Xander Bogaerts drove in Mookie Betts with an RBI single, and Andrew Benintendi knocked in Dustin Pedroia on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning.

— Boston got three more runs in the second inning thanks to a Betts RBI double and a Bogaerts single, which drove in Sandy Leon and Betts to make it 5-0 Sox.

— Betts moved to within in a triple of the cycle in the top of the fourth inning when he blasted a solo home run, which gave Boston a 6-3 advantage.

— Betts added to his incredible night with his 11th home run of the season on a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Salt Bae, a.k.a Mookie Betts.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will close out their four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. Left-handed start Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound for Boston opposite right-hander Nick Pivetta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images