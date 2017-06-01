Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Struggling After Hot Start To Season

Share this:

After a red-hot start to the 2017 season, Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the midst of a lengthy slump.

In his last 18 games, Benintendi is batting just .125 and has struck out 12 times.

Red Sox manager believes part of Benintendi’s struggles can be credited to his power. The 22-year-old has shown he has home-run pop, which has caused pitchers to frequently change speeds.

To hear more from Farrell about Benintendi’s recent slump, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

