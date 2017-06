Share this:

The Boston Red Sox fell behind early Monday night, but their bullpen allowed them to come back.

Dustin Pedroia’s second career walk-off hit gave the Red Sox a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Fenway Park. Boston’s bullpen tossed five scoreless innings to give the Red Sox an opportunity to grab the victory.

