Red Sox’s Chris Sale Doubles Vs. Phillies, Draws Great Reaction From Teammates

Red Sox ace Chris Sale has given exactly what Boston could have wanted when it acquired him via trade over the winter. He’s been dominant on the mound, sporting an 8-2 record and a 2.97 ERA entering Thursday night’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

What was not expected, however, was some production in the batter’s box. On Thursday night, Sale helped his own cause by smacking a double down the left-field line.

The reaction from his teammates was priceless.

Not only did Sale send it deep opposite field, he legged out his first career double.

The Sox starter would go on to tag up and reach third, but was stranded there at the end of the inning following a Dustin Pedroia pop-out.