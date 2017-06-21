Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Turning Things Around, Feels He’s ‘Still A Work In Progress’

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-4 to the Kansas City Royals after a late game-winning grand slam by Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez.

Drew Pomeranz was solid on the mound for the Red Sox after a quality start from the left-hander. Pomeranz went 6 1/3 innings and only allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five.

Pomeranz has turned things around after a poor start to the 2017 season and feels his stuff has been great but admits he is “still a work in progress.”

To hear more from Pomeranz after the game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images