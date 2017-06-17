Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Finding Success Using Full Arsenal Of Pitches

Share this:

Everyone knows Drew Pomeranz has an above-average curveball.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander turns to his nasty breaking ball pretty frequently in his outings, as well as his upper-90s mph fastball.

But as NESN’s Jim Rice explains, Pomeranz is at his best when he’s using his full arsenal of pitches, including his cutter.

To hear Rice’s full breakdown of Pomeranz, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images